Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.1% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commons Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,465,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229,499. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $391.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

