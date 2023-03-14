WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 33.6% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $39.42 million and approximately $706,867.39 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 33.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00337217 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00025619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013485 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000765 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000751 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00017281 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004061 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

