WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Trading Down 5.2%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. 229,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 365,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.94 million, a PE ratio of -492.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after buying an additional 130,883 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in WideOpenWest by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after buying an additional 445,917 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,431,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after buying an additional 315,829 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in WideOpenWest by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,717,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 305,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in WideOpenWest by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,509,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

