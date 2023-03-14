Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Lifted to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at $424,767.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

