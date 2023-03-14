WOW-token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $296.05 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $296.05 million and $48.69 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.01237761 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010870 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.01609247 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00024232 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000923 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02961379 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $21.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

