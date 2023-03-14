Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $309.20 or 0.01247444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $142.15 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,749,734 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

