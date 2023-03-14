WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$195.00 at National Bankshares

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WSP. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of WSP Global to a sell rating and set a C$147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$187.55.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$172.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$170.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$162.85. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$130.65 and a 1 year high of C$181.00.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

About WSP Global

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.