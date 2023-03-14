Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.62

Shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yamaguchi Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62.

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

