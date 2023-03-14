Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Yum! Brands Stock Performance
YUM traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.14. 119,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.43. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yum! Brands Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Yum! Brands
In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
