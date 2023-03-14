Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.14. 119,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.43. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.