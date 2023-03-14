Zomedica (ZOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th.
ZOM opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Zomedica has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $229.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.98.
Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Zomedica in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.
