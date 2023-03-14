Zomedica (ZOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th.

Zomedica Price Performance

ZOM opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Zomedica has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $229.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Zomedica in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zomedica Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zomedica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zomedica by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Zomedica by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

