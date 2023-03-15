1,183,786 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,183,786 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,655,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.49% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after buying an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tapestry by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after purchasing an additional 623,046 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,867,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $40.53. 233,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,058. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.31.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.