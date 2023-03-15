1,628 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after buying an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after buying an additional 279,432 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Danaher by 10.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after acquiring an additional 431,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:DHR opened at $244.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
