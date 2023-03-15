238,168 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 238,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Activity

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,269. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 302,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,623. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

