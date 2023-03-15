280,101 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 280,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.1% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.34. 1,223,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,773. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

