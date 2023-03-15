2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Shares Down 0.6%

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $32.45. Approximately 3,988 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

2ndVote Society Defended ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $25.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.

Get 2ndVote Society Defended ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

2ndVote Society Defended ETF Company Profile

The 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (EGIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US companies that meet 2nd Amendment and border security social criteria. EGIS was launched on Nov 18, 2020 and is managed by 2ndVote.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.