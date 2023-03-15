4,196 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 378.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare
In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $901,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,895,535.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,107 shares of company stock valued at $29,939,463. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
