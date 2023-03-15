4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 9.1%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.80. 73,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 314,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $550.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at $39,312,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,077 shares of company stock worth $1,415,800 over the last 90 days. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.