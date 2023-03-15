4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 9.1%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.80. 73,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 314,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 8.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $550.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.59.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.