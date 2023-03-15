4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) to Issue Dividend of $3.20

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

4imprint Group Price Performance

FOUR opened at GBX 4,510 ($54.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,742.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,529.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,075.14. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,175 ($26.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,955 ($60.39).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 4,800 ($58.50) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

