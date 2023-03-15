5,920 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greif alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,127,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.78 per share, with a total value of $167,380.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,362.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $550,763. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of GEF traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.62. 139,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,231. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.