89bio’s (ETNB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETNB. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $712.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $35,280.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 89bio by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 683,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in 89bio by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 706,686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in 89bio by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,043,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

