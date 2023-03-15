89bio’s (ETNB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETNB. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.
89bio Trading Up 11.7 %
Shares of ETNB stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $712.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.73.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 89bio by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 683,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in 89bio by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 706,686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in 89bio by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,043,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
