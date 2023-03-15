Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.63

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and traded as low as $2.46. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 205,569 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.