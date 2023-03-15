ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

