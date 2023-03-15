Acala Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.95 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $62.95 million and $3.30 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

