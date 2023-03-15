ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) PT Raised to $13.50

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACR opened at $8.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.80. ACRES Commercial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 118.26 and a current ratio of 118.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

Insider Activity at ACRES Commercial Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 7,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $153,054.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 941,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,497,698.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,034 shares of company stock valued at $293,328. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

