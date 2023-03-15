Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

