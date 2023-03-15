AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.76. 319,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,042,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AHCO. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,459,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,199,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AdaptHealth by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in AdaptHealth by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.