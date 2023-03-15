adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $155.09

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.09 and traded as high as $158.25. adidas shares last traded at $155.69, with a volume of 2,075 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.20.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

