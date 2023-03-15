Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $333.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,395,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.39 and a 200 day moving average of $334.17. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $73,750,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $168,250,000 after buying an additional 120,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.56.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

