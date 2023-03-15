Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Adrad Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Adrad

Adrad Holdings Limited engages in the design and manufacture of heat transfer solutions for industrial applications in Australia and New Zealand. It offers heat exchangers for mobile and stationery applications; and radiators and other heat exchange products for the automotive and industrial aftermarket.

