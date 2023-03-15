Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Adrad Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
About Adrad
