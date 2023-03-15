AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.95% of AdvanSix worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AdvanSix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in AdvanSix by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,046.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. 74,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,528. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a market cap of $941.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.88.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 9.81%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

