Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Short Interest Update

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.7 days.
Advantagewon Oil Price Performance
ANTGF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Advantagewon Oil has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
Advantagewon Oil Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantagewon Oil (ANTGF)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Advantagewon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantagewon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.