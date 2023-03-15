Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Short Interest Update

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.7 days.

Advantagewon Oil Price Performance

ANTGF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Advantagewon Oil has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Advantagewon Oil Company Profile

Advantagewon Oil Corp. operates as a junior exploration company. It provides oil and gas exploration, development, production and marketing in Texas. The company has acquired three properties: Saratoga, La Vernia and Lerma. The company was founded on July 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

