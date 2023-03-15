AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Down 12.8% in February

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

AGC Stock Performance

ASGLY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. AGC has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

AGC Company Profile

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

