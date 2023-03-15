AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Down 12.8% in February

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
AGC Stock Performance
ASGLY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. AGC has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.
AGC Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGC (ASGLY)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.