Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.02

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Agile Group alerts:

Agile Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 47.37 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.