Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces $0.24 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 161.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

NYSE ADC traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $68.32. 105,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

