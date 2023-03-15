Aimia (AIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th.
Aimia Stock Performance
Shares of AIM opened at C$3.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.74. The company has a current ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aimia has a 12 month low of C$3.29 and a 12 month high of C$5.59. The company has a market cap of C$298.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.33.
About Aimia
Featured Stories
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.