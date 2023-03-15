Aimia (AIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th.

Aimia Stock Performance

Shares of AIM opened at C$3.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.74. The company has a current ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aimia has a 12 month low of C$3.29 and a 12 month high of C$5.59. The company has a market cap of C$298.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

