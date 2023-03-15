Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.84 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Aion has traded up 72.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $5.84 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00177133 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00076324 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00050312 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00052433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000227 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004142 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000718 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

