Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$27.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.12.

AC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of AC stock opened at C$19.09 on Friday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$15.57 and a 12 month high of C$25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.53.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.3468673 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

