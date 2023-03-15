Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,916,800 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 4,452,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 212.8 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Up 6.6 %

OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Get Aker Carbon Capture ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.