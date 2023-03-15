Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Down 7.3% in February

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AGI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 4,138,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,081. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

