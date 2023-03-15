Alpha Finance Lab 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.04 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $138.80 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.77 or 0.01271542 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00011469 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.01 or 0.01623298 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000860 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

