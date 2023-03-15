Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Shares Up 30.6%

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 30.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Altex Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership of interests in onshore oil and gas properties, purchase and sale of oil and gas properties, and the drill of exploratory and development wells. It also offers forced draft air cooler and heat exchangers, shell and tube heat exchangers, and maintenance and turnaround services.

