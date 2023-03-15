Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 33350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Altiplano Metals Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market cap of C$11.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.92.

About Altiplano Metals

(Get Rating)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.