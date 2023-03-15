Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 316,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Amicus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 27,372,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,773,000 after acquiring an additional 477,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after purchasing an additional 138,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,381,000 after purchasing an additional 312,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,877,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,821,000 after purchasing an additional 110,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.82. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $1,931,312.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,004,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,171,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $1,931,312.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,004,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,171,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 85,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $972,715.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 885,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,167.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,851 shares of company stock worth $4,641,867. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOLD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

