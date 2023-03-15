Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 265,949 Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,000. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 222.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 340.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at $249,000.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TPSC stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15.

