Ambassador Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,597 shares during the period. Westlake accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Westlake by 128.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westlake by 109.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Westlake by 715.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 75,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 66,609 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Westlake during the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Westlake by 282.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

