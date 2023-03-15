Ambassador Advisors LLC Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,528 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,839. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

