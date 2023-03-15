Ambassador Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

