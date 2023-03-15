Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $4.36 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,000. Prologis accounts for about 1.0% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Prologis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 6.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

