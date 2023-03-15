Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $650,000 in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

GTO stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

