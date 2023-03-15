Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 1,972 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 70,534 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 395,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $56.35.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

